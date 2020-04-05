Infected Ludhiana woman’s two relatives, Dera Bassi village panch test positive in Mohali

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:36 IST

Two women of Mohali’s Sector 91, both close contacts of a coronavirus-infected Ludhiana woman, tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

A 42-year-old panch of Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi also tested positive for Covid-19, taking the count to 15 in the district.

The Sector-91 women, aged 55 and 80, are relatives of the 69-year-old woman from Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri area, who tested positive on April 2, and was staying with them. The Ludhiana woman was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on March 23 after she experienced a sudden drop in her sugar levels, diarrhoea and difficulty breathing, but was later shifted to Ludhiana, where her report on April 2 confirmed she was Covid-19 positive.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said they sampled six relatives of the woman on Friday and got three reports on Saturday that confirmed two women were positive. “We will be shifting them to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur,” he said.

While the Ludhiana woman had no history of foreign travel, she had travelled to Mohali via Punbus on March 17 to visit her niece here.

“Out of the total 54 samples taken from Jagatpura village, where a 55-year-old man had tested positive on April 1, 51 have tested negative and three reports are awaited,” Dr Singh said.

He added that all 11 patients admitted in various hospitals in the district were stable and responding well to treatment.

DC, SDM VISIT KUMBRA, MAULI BAIDWAN

A day after two out of the three men from Mohali who attended Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz event at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month tested positive for Covid-19, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and sub-divisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal visited Kumbra village in Sector 68 and Mauli Baidwan in Sector 80.

DC said since both areas were densely populated and both positive patients had been socialising since their return from Delhi on March 17, they had urged people to stay indoors. Even though the district administration has already sealed both the villages, residents have also set up barricades on all entry points, banning further entry or exit.

Health department teams also carried out door-to-door survey in both villages, screening 3,615 people.

District nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur and senior medical officer Dr Kuljeet Kaur monitored the survey and sampling work. They said 25 samples were collected from Mauli Baidwan and six from Sector 68. These have been sent to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for results.

Dr Harman said most samples were collected as a precautionary measure, and residents were asked to inform health officials at helpline number 104 if any person was symptomatic.

Meanwhile, people from Jagatpura, Mauli Baidwan and Kumbra villages, who had tested negative, have been quarantined at the hostel of the Government School for Meritorious Students in Sector 70 for 14 days. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal said, “As many as 70 rooms in the hostel have been set aside for people in quarantine, and 20 are occupied.”

PANCH OFTEN SERVED LANGAR IN HIS VILLAGE

The panch had been socialising with villagers at Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi since the coronavirus outbreak, and had even served langar several times.

Brother of the village sarpanch, the 42-year-old first visited Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Dera Bassi, where a doctor attended to him and referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, Chandigarh, when he complained of breathlessness on April 2. He was admitted in GMCH and tested positive on Saturday.

There were about 200 patients in the private hospital at the time, and he had interacted with many of them.

Consequently, Dera Bassi SDM Kuldeep Bawa said, they had quarantined the private hospital’s doctor, who attended to the panch, along with the doctor’s wife and their six-month-old child. “Process is also on to seal Jeevan Jyoti Hospital and trace the panch’s contacts,” the SDM said.

RAN FACTORY OPERATIONS AMID CURFEW

Sources said the panch runs a tent house and a tile factory in Dera Bassi, and had been running the factory operations despite the curfew in Punjab.

When police visited the factory for checking on Saturday, the workers ran out and hid in the nearby fields.