Inquiry marked into issuance of fuel against ‘defunct’ tractors of Ludhiana MC

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:02 IST

An inquiry has been marked against issuance of fuel against three tractors of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), which as per senior officials have been lying defunct for a long time.

The inquiry was marked on the recommendation of mayor Balkar Sandhu after MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon suspected a few employees deputed at Zone C office of indulging in the fraudulent practice since 2018.

Sekhon said the tractors were sent to the MC workshop two months back. “On checking the record, it came to light that fuel had been issued for the tractors after some employees had claimed that the machines were functional. However, their condition is such, they were probably lying defunct for months.”

Mayor Sandhu said, “Initially it seemed like sanitary inspector Jagtar Singh was involved. Joint commissioner Swati Tiwana is conducting an inquiry in the matter. Jagtar Singh is deputed at the main dump site on Tajpur road where no field work is required.”