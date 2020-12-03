e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Install CCTV cameras at Covid wards to help kin monitor patient: Cong leader Bali to HP govt

Install CCTV cameras at Covid wards to help kin monitor patient: Cong leader Bali to HP govt

Bali alleged that the health facilities in Covid-19 hospitals are in shambles and many people have died due to the lapses in patient management and lack in treatment.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali on Thursday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government should install CCTV cameras in wards at dedicated Covid hospitals so that the kin of the patient can monitor their well being.

While addressing a press conference in Kangra, Bali said the health facilities in Covid-19 hospitals are in shambles and many people have died due to the lapses in patient management and lack in treatment.

Expressing concern over the rising coronavirus cases in the state, Bali said the government should rope in experts to deal with the situation. “The government should plan for next one month and take actions as per that to curb the spread,” he added.

“The government should install CCTV cameras in the Covid ward to help attendants monitor if the patient is being treated properly or not. He said the situation in the health institutions can be gauged from the fact that about 100 patients needed to be shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda from Dharamshala Zonal Hospital. However, RPGMC has facility to treat only 50 Covid patients.

top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In