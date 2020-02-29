Int’l Women’s Day: Night-long fair for women at Moga to claim public spaces after dusk

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:20 IST

In a bid to break the regressive stereotypes that women are not supposed to step out of their homes after the dusk, the district administration is organising a mega fair exclusively for members of the fair sex to commemorate the International Women’s Day in Moga.

The event will be held on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

The purpose behind organising such event by the Punjab government’s department of social security and women and child development is to make women realise that they are safe on Punjab roads even when it’s dark.

“Well lit-up stretches in the city, including Partap Road, Main Bazar, Railway Road and Chamber Road, will be reserved only for women and girls that they can reclaim public spaces after dark,” said Moga sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Satwant Singh. The main event will be held opposite Paathshala Mandir on Partap Road.

“Events like flashmob and jaago will be organised exclusively for women while nukkad nataks (street plays), puppet shows, cultural activities will be held. Also, different departments will set up food stalls showcasing initiatives taken by the state government to ensure the empowerment of women,” he said.

He said men wanting to join the event will be at both ends of the road and they will take a pledge to be gender-sensitive and work in tandem with women to make the world a better place.

He said leading schools, colleges, women, civil society representatives and non-government and social organisations will be participating in the fair.

He said duties have been assigned to the staff for making this event a grand success. For eliciting maximum participation of women and girls the school and colleges are also being roped in, the Moga SDM added.