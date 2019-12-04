ITF u-18 tennis: Top-seed Hanchaikul of Thailand rallies past India’s Indrabalan into last 8

cities

Dec 04, 2019

PUNE A game of enthralling rallies saw tournament top-seed, Patorn Hanchaikul, cement his place in the quarter-finals of the MSLTA-ITF Junior Grade 3 U-18 tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

Facing India’s Akhilendrean Indrabalan, Hanchaikul got off to a poor start as he trailed by two games, in the beginning. The Thailand international did manage to keep his nerves and won the match 6-2, 6-0.

First set

Hanchaikul looked like he was still not used to the pace of the court. Several players mentioned that the courts are quite pacey. Hanchaikul over-hit his backhand attempts, as Indrabalan got off to a steady start. The tables turned in the third game as the Thai adjusted his footwork and played his favoured stroke - the forehand, and managed to pull one game back. A rally of 29 shots between the two players finally ended with Indrabalan over-hitting and allowing Hanchaikul to level the points.

The Indian, suddenly looked intimidated by the top-seed as he misplaced simple strokes and sliced the ball in a very clumsy manner, gifting crucial points to the Thai. From 0-2 down, the top-seed led 5-2 at the end of the seventh game. Indrabalan finally fought back when Hanchaikul was a game away from winning the first set.

Indrabalan hit the game’s first ace as Hanchaikul looked at the chair umpire in the hope that he will call a fault. The ace stood as Indrabalan came from 0-40 down to a deuce. The advantage kept swinging between both the players, before Hanchaikul finally took the first set.

Second set

Another thrilling rally of 32 shots marked the start of the second set. Yet again, Hanchaikul emerged on top as Indrabalan’s effort landed on the wrong side of the sideline. After committing plenty of errors, Indrabalan was livid with himself as he threw his racquet to the floor in frustration. The teenager failed to remain calm and ended up committing more mistakes than usual. In contrast, Hanchaikul did not rely on the double handed backhand and stuck to the forehand and followed a simple and effective gameplay.

Indrabalan committed two double faults in three games which caused more problems for the Indian as the Thai teen pulled clear. A rally involving 36 shots was smashed into the net by Hanchaikul, giving Indrabalan some relief at last. However, it was too late for him as the Thai was already leading 5-0 in the second set. Indrabalan calmed himself down in the last game, but Hanchaikul just kept building on the momentum.

In the final game of the match, a rally of 34 shots between the two players came to an end when Indrabalan overhit his shot yet again, giving Patorn Hanchaikul the final point, final game and the match.

Post match

“The start was a bit tough as the opponent’s style was passive like mine. During the rallies, I tried to tire him down by moving him from one side to the other and I think I did manage to wear him down. Later, it became easier for me. I used my forehand a lot, mainly because I like to move my opponents.”

- Patorn Hanchaikul, Thailand

Results - main draw

Second round: Singles - Boys

1-Patorn Hanchaikul (Thailand)bt Akhilendran Indrabalan (India) 6-2, 6-0

Udit Gogoi (India) bt Sushant Dabas (India) 4-6, 6-4, 3-2 Retired

Vitek Horak (Czech Republic) bt Chirag Duhan (India) 6-1, 6-4

Jack Loutit(New Zealand) bt 8-Daisuke Inagawa (Japan) 7-5, 5-7, 7-5

Aryaan Bhatia (India) bt Taentawan Taddeo Maggioli (Thailand) 6-2, 6-2

Arnav Pathange (India) bt 5-Mathias Musil (Czech Republic)2-6, 6-4, 6-3

2-Dev Javia (India) bt Aditya Balsekar (India) 6-2, 6-3

3-Rostislav Galfinger(Kazakhstan) bt Rikuto Yamaguchi (Japan)6-1, 6-3

Singles - Girls

1-Maria Sholokhova (Russia) bt Saina Deshpande (USA) 6-1, 6-1

Vaishnavi Adkar (India) bt Qianyu Liu (China) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

7-Zijun Jiang (China) bt Sayaka Ishi (Japan) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

3-Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) bt Xiaoyan Xue (China) 6-2, 6-3

8-Mei Hasegawa (Japan) bt Bhakti Shah (India) 6-2, 6-3

Tomoko Kato (Japan) bt 2-Vipasha Mehra (India) 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4

Sandeepti Singh Rao (India) bt Kirara Morioka (Japan) 6-4, 6-0

Tianmi Mi (China) bt 6-Salakthip Ounmuang (Thailand) 6-2, 7-5