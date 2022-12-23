Home / Cities / Jaipur News / On camera: Accused of demanding sexual favours, lawyer slaps Kota professor

On camera: Accused of demanding sexual favours, lawyer slaps Kota professor

Published on Dec 23, 2022 10:04 AM IST

The unverified video captured the moment when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was escorting the professor in question to produce him in front of the court when a lawyer standing on one side of the way slapped the accused.

BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

A professor in Rajasthan's Kota, accused of demanding sexual favours from a final year student, was reportedly slapped by a lawyer while he was being produced in the court. A video clip of the incident is doing the rounds in social media, however, HT could not independently verify its authenticity.

The video captured the moment when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was escorting the professor in question to produce him in front of the court when a lawyer standing on one side of the way slapped the accused.

The police booked the professor for allegedly pressurising a female student for sexual favours with the help of another student, who was also booked in the case. The professor reportedly failed the student upon her rebuff. A purported audio clip was also shared on social media where both the accused could be heard making vulgar comments about the student.

According to the student's statement, as cited in reports, the professor made her the offer to pass the exam in return for sexual favours. She also accused the professor of making similar advances towards other female students.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to check into the matter, according to news agency ANI. The state women panel has also taken note of the incident.

