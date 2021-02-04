Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated
- Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
The frontline workers such as policemen will be asked to specify the reason if they chose not to be vaccinated in the phase-II of Covid 19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The personnel of police, home guard, civil defence, Rajasthan armed constabulary and the jail department are to be vaccinated in this phase starting Thursday, said state officials.
Since January 16, over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan. A total of 157 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported in the state so far.
Vaccination for the personnel of the police department, municipalities, district council and revenue department will begin on February 6.
In a circular issued by the home department, superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur are instructed to ask frontline workers for reasons for any instance of refusal to get vaccinated.
Senior officials have been instructed to get vaccinated first followed by the staff. Any staff refusing to get vaccinated should be brought to the vaccination center and asked the reason for refusal, according to the home department.
“If personnel are apprehensive, afraid or misled due to any misconception or rumour related to vaccine’s side effects etc, they should be convinced,” said V Sarvana Kumar, special secretary, home department. He added that the CoWin application requires listing the reason for refusal to take vaccine by any frontline personnel.
Frontline workers will have the chance to get vaccinated on the next date of the drive if they miss their slot due to some reason. The responsibility of making the vaccination program successful has been given to the district officials, states the circular issued by Kumar.
A senior official of the home department said on condition of anonymity that the Central government plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people to contain Covid 19 and vaccination of government employees will be a big help towards this goal.
