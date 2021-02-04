IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated

  • Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST

The frontline workers such as policemen will be asked to specify the reason if they chose not to be vaccinated in the phase-II of Covid 19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The personnel of police, home guard, civil defence, Rajasthan armed constabulary and the jail department are to be vaccinated in this phase starting Thursday, said state officials.

Since January 16, over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan. A total of 157 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported in the state so far.

Vaccination for the personnel of the police department, municipalities, district council and revenue department will begin on February 6.

In a circular issued by the home department, superintendents of police (SPs) and police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur are instructed to ask frontline workers for reasons for any instance of refusal to get vaccinated.

Senior officials have been instructed to get vaccinated first followed by the staff. Any staff refusing to get vaccinated should be brought to the vaccination center and asked the reason for refusal, according to the home department.

“If personnel are apprehensive, afraid or misled due to any misconception or rumour related to vaccine’s side effects etc, they should be convinced,” said V Sarvana Kumar, special secretary, home department. He added that the CoWin application requires listing the reason for refusal to take vaccine by any frontline personnel.

Also Read: 74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless

Frontline workers will have the chance to get vaccinated on the next date of the drive if they miss their slot due to some reason. The responsibility of making the vaccination program successful has been given to the district officials, states the circular issued by Kumar.

A senior official of the home department said on condition of anonymity that the Central government plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people to contain Covid 19 and vaccination of government employees will be a big help towards this goal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india covid 19 vaccine covid-19 vaccination drive rajasthan news
app
Close
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Rajasthan(Bloomberg)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
The fraud was committed taking advantage of the glitch created by power failure in ATM functioning, suggests the complaint.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo)
jaipur news

74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
A complaint has been lodged against Congress MLA Zahida Khan and 3 others in Rajasthan. (Facebook)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bribery in public services continues to plague India.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
The election was held across 20 districts of the State on January 28.(PTI/ File photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan local body polls: Congress secures 1,197 wards, BJP 1,140

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured three, IND secured 634, National Congress Party secured 46 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party secured 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
Ajmer: Congress party workers during the counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 result, in Ajmer, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_31_2021_000185B)(PTI)
jaipur news

Congress wins Rajasthan municipal polls in neck-to-neck fight with BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • However, the BJP has won a majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
Addressing media persons, Gehlot said the scheme will cover two-thirds of the total population of the state.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit

ANI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana is aimed to benefit 1.10 crore families in the state and the beneficiary family will be able to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police also destroyed illegal breweries in the area. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The police also destroyed illegal breweries in the area. (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Jodhpur Police destroy 1200 litres of illegal liquor

ANI, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The raids are part of a campaign by police after four persons died in Bhilwara district after consuming spurious liquor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The youth was arrested by Udaipur police. (HT_PRINT)
The youth was arrested by Udaipur police. (HT_PRINT)
jaipur news

Rajasthan law student arrested for threatening to rape a journalist on twitter

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Udaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  • The accused confessed that he had doled out a threat to the journalist in anger against her style of reporting on the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Checking is being carried out in the sensitive zones of Jaipur city, (Ht Photo/Representational use)
Checking is being carried out in the sensitive zones of Jaipur city, (Ht Photo/Representational use)
jaipur news

Israeli embassy blast: Jaipur city on high alert

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • An explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up security and sound a high alert in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
jaipur news

Kota police nab wanted criminal with reward of one lakh

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Aslam Sher Khan alias Chintu, was convicted in a 2005 murder case but was later granted bail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 4 die after consuming illicit liquor, second such tragedy this month

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of 2 lakh each to the families of the four and 50,000 each to six hospitalised people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodies of the three family members were recovered after two hours of search.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bodies of the three family members were recovered after two hours of search.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

3 of Rajasthan family die in under-construction water tank collapse in Jalore

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Jalore police and district administration launched a rescue operation after learning about the mishap and recovered the three bodies after two hours of toil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan.(Bloomberg/Representational picture)
The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan.(Bloomberg/Representational picture)
jaipur news

Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Rajasthan industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena says the state will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products after the launch of the refinery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP