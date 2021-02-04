₹74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless
- The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
Unknown accused have siphoned off ₹74.95 lakh from 28 ATMs of the State Bank of India located in Rajasthan's Barmer district between November 22 and January 5, said police.
A complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5, said Prem Prakash, circle inspector at city police station in Barmer.
Sujeet Jha, the manager of SBI branch in Barmer city, on Wednesday, filed a complaint of fraud with the state police alleging unknown accused had withdrawn a total of ₹74.95 lakh in around 800 transactions, carried out between November 22 last year and January 5, 2021, at the 28 ATMs of SBI bank, located in Barmer city,.
The complaint further stated that the accused used ATM cards of different banks to withdraw money from SBI ATMs. Shedding more light on their modus operandi, the complaint alleges the accused used to affect power failure at the ATMs right at the time of the disbursal of cash, resulting in the ATM machine incorrectly recording it as a failed transaction.
Also Read: RPSC Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021: 857 vacancies notified, check details
The accused carried out around 800 such transactions to siphon off nearly ₹75 lakh in a month and a half between November 22, 2020 and January 5, 2021.
A case under section 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by banker) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 67 (c) (D) of the IT Act has been lodged. When asked why the bank authorities took around a month’s time to report the fraud, the police official said it was being looked into. The complainant Sujeet Jha refused to comment on the issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless
- The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old
- The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested
- The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many
- Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan local body polls: Congress secures 1,197 wards, BJP 1,140
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress wins Rajasthan municipal polls in neck-to-neck fight with BJP
- However, the BJP has won a majority in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan launches health insurance scheme, 1.10 crore families to benefit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jodhpur Police destroy 1200 litres of illegal liquor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan law student arrested for threatening to rape a journalist on twitter
- The accused confessed that he had doled out a threat to the journalist in anger against her style of reporting on the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli embassy blast: Jaipur city on high alert
- An explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up security and sound a high alert in the national capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kota police nab wanted criminal with reward of ₹one lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 4 die after consuming illicit liquor, second such tragedy this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 of Rajasthan family die in under-construction water tank collapse in Jalore
- Jalore police and district administration launched a rescue operation after learning about the mishap and recovered the three bodies after two hours of toil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured
- Rajasthan industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena says the state will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products after the launch of the refinery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 ancient Jhalawar idols returned from Ajmer after 113 years
- 9 out of the 12 ancient idols have reached Jhalawar museum from Ajmer, while the remaining idols could not be brought due to their fragile constitution, said an official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox