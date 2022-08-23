Stir over waterlogging in Rajasthan’s Sikar, locals hold torch rally against administration | Video
According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher.
As heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan, residents of the city of Sikar - located in the northern part of the state - took to streets on Monday to carry out torch rallies against the administration over issues of waterlogging.
ALSO READ | Heavy rain inundates Kota, Bundi; schools shut
Waterlogging at Nawalgarh Road, one of the key connecting roads in the state, has disrupted daily lives in this part of the state. In a video of the torch rally shared by news agency ANI, the road can be seen inundated as protestors march with torches in knee-deep water. Protesters can be heard raising slogans against the local administration, asking them to ‘wake up’ and take action.
According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher. This year, ten districts are under the ‘normal rainfall’ category, whereas 17 including Sikar have been put under the ‘excessive rainfall’ category. Apart from Sikar, the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjunu, Kota, Nagaur, Paratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have also received excess rainfall.
The city of Kota is said to be the worst affected by the heavy downpour. Approximately 3,500 people were shifted from low-lying areas to safer places and temporary shelters a day ago as the areas were submerged following rainfall and release of water from the Kota barrage, news agency PTI reported. Many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
-
15 Chinese nationals held for staying in UP district without valid visa: Report
In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the police have detained 15 Chinese nationals who were staying without valid visas in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The action was launched by the police for verifying foreigners living in the UP district in the wake of a Chinese national being arrested in June, news agency PTI reported. The verification drive for foreigners living in Gautam Buddha Nagar would continue, the police added.
-
House building advance for govt employees: HP Cabinet gives nod to revision of rates, entitlement, limit
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved revision of rates, entitlement and limit of house building advance for government employees on Monday. During the cabinet meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also expressed grief over the loss of life and property during the torrential rainfall last week. While 12 people died, 12 others were injured,and six remain missing. It also gave its nod to review the policy for felling khair trees on private land to benefit farmers.
-
Retire British-era gender-insensitive uniforms: Policewomen
Demanding a change in dress code for women in the police force, policewomen attending the 10th National Conference of Women in Police called their existing uniforms – khaki trousers and shirts – a gender-insensitive relic of India's colonial past. As many as 163 delegates from across India attended the conference. Urging policewomen to speak up, ADGP (training), Madhya Pradesh, Anuradha Shankar, said, “Colonial methods in terms of infrastructure and uniform still dominate the Indian Police.”
-
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
-
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics