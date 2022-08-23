Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Stir over waterlogging in Rajasthan’s Sikar, locals hold torch rally against administration | Video

jaipur news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 06:52 AM IST

According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher.

Rajasthan rains: The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall several at isolated places in the state.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

As heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan, residents of the city of Sikar - located in the northern part of the state - took to streets on Monday to carry out torch rallies against the administration over issues of waterlogging.

ALSO READ | Heavy rain inundates Kota, Bundi; schools shut

Waterlogging at Nawalgarh Road, one of the key connecting roads in the state, has disrupted daily lives in this part of the state. In a video of the torch rally shared by news agency ANI, the road can be seen inundated as protestors march with torches in knee-deep water. Protesters can be heard raising slogans against the local administration, asking them to ‘wake up’ and take action.

According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher. This year, ten districts are under the ‘normal rainfall’ category, whereas 17 including Sikar have been put under the ‘excessive rainfall’ category. Apart from Sikar, the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjunu, Kota, Nagaur, Paratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have also received excess rainfall.

The city of Kota is said to be the worst affected by the heavy downpour. Approximately 3,500 people were shifted from low-lying areas to safer places and temporary shelters a day ago as the areas were submerged following rainfall and release of water from the Kota barrage, news agency PTI reported. Many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

rain imd rajasthan + 1 more
