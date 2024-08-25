Suspected Pakistani national arrested in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Barmer: The Border Security Force (BSF) and police have arrested a suspected Pakistani national from the border district of Barmer in Rajasthan on Sunday, people aware of the matter said. A BSF personnel stand guard at the Indo-Pak international border (Representative Photo)

Jagsi Koli, 21, who claimed to be a resident of Pakistan’s Aakli village in Kharodi district, was arrested from the Naya Taal border post under the Sedwa police station area in Barmer, said people, adding that the suspect is being interrogated by the BSF.

People mentioned above said that the man had entered India from Pakistan on the intervening night of August 24 and 25. During routine patrolling and surveillance checking, authorities discovered footprints, prompting a search operation that led the BSF team to Jadpa village under Sedwa police station area, from where he was arrested.

Kritika Yadav, Circle Officer in Chohtan, while confirming the report, said that a Pakistani national has been caught from the bordering area. He added that they are waiting for the official report from the BSF, after which a case will be filed.

Amid the Prime Minister’s visit to the region, experts are considering this incident a serious security lapse, questioning how someone could cross the border when there is fencing along the Indo-Pak international border.

People mentioned above said that security agencies have not ruled out the possibility of such attempts being part of a ‘dry run’ exercise—a tactic by Pakistani agencies to test the alertness at India’s border and identify points where they can more easily intrude into Indian territory.

Earlier in September 2019, a Pakistani national identified as Bhalchand, son of Laxman Lal Koli from Dhoranada village in Sanghad district, was arrested by the BSF after crossing the fencing at the international border.

Prior to this, in January 2016, another suspected Pakistani national, identified as Sabir Ali from Mithi district of Pakistan, was arrested by the BSF near Kalre ka Tala village. Ali had crossed the international border but had not crossed the fencing on the Indian side. During interrogation, he was found to be mentally disturbed and was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers.

In 2014, the ATS and Barmer police recovered a large consignment of drugs and fake currency being smuggled into India through this route.