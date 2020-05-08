e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jalandhar Rural police bust gang of drug smugglers with arrest of two

Jalandhar Rural police bust gang of drug smugglers with arrest of two

Police received a tip-off that an inter-state gang was involved in smuggling opium in Punjab

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

The rural police have busted a gang of inter-state drug smugglers with the arrest of two, on Friday, and recovered 18kg opium from them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that police received a tip-off that an inter-state gang was involved in smuggling opium in Punjab.

A police team laid a trap near Bidhipur on national highway-1 and intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number PB 06 V 9692. During checking, police recovered 2kg opium tied to the waist of the truck driver identified as Lakhvir Singh, in a special broad belt. A similar belt was tied on the waist of Angrej Singh, who was accompanying the driver and 2kg opium was recovered from him as well.

The SSP said that they also recovered 2kg opium hidden among jiggery in the truck. During investigation, it came to fore that the accused used to smuggle opium from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab.

“On the basis of suspicion, police opened the spare tyre of the truck and recovered 12 packets containing one-kilogram opium each. A total of 18kg opium was recovered from the accused,” the SSP said. Lakhvir and Angrej were arrested and booked under Sections 18/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The truck has been impounded and further probe is on.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Chabahar plays key role in supplying aid to Afghanistan in Covid-19 crisis
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In