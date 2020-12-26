Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:27 IST

The residents of three Jind villages—Jhanj Khurd, Jhanj Kalan and Barodi—on Saturday made arrangements for food and shelter for large number of Punjab farmers marching towards Delhi to protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

The farmers stopped at these villages for the night halt and will head towards Delhi on Sunday morning. The residents have made all the arrangements at schools, community centre and even their houses.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Jhanj Kalan, said they got information that a group of 30,000 farmers and labourers from Punjab will enter Haryana through Datta Singhwala border on Saturday. “We contacted a few farmers and asked them to stay at our villages. We have opened the doors for our brothers, mothers, sisters and elderly people. The women from our villages came in large numbers to prepare food for the farmers,” he added.

Roshni Devi, a resident of Barodi village, said she along with two dozen women from her village reached the school, where arrangements of food and shelter are being made for Punjab farmers.

“We have a lot of love for Punjab farmers, who are leading the agitation against the Union government. I had asked three women from Tarn Taran to stay at my home tonight. The residents of our village have arranged food, warm milk, halwa, energy booster food, clothes and many other things. This agitation has brought Haryana and Punjab farmers more close,” she added.

Hardeep Singh, a farmer from Gurdaspur, said,“ We have never seen such arrangements and the faces of local residents shows their affection for us. Few elderly people, who were waiting for us at Jhanj Kalan, told us to come back only after winning this battle against the government. There are no problems due to SYL between us and politicians from both the states are raising this issue for their benefits and we (farmers) will solve this issue on our own,” he added.

He said farmers, including women from Punjab’s Amritsar and Tarn Taran, are in their group and they will head towards Delhi borders in the morning.

Jind deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya said he has deployed 27 duty magistrates after receiving information about entry of Punjab farmers in the district. “Our ambulances and fire brigades are also deployed near the gathering. We do not want any confrontation and will allow the farmers to move through the district periphery. We are keeping a vigil on anti-social elements. The farmers are coming peacefully,” he added.