JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh to address virtual rally on completion of three years of Jai Ram govt on December 27

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:21 IST

BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap on Saturday said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the state virtually on completion of three years of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur led Himachal Pradesh government on December 27.

While addressing a meeting held with all district and division presidents of the party, Kashyap said the BJP will celebrate this occasion on division-level in all 68 constituencies and two LEDs will be installed where maximum 50 people will witness the event. All state office bearers, district office bearers and BJP leaders will be present in their own constituency while the main event will be organised in Shimla. He said the BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Union minister Anurag Thakur, former CM Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal will also join the event virtually .

He said the three years of Jai Ram government in Himachal Pradesh has been a success and this is for the first time that a government has taken care of all sections of society. He added that the state is heading towards development under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur.