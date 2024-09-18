BSP holds positive view on simultaneous election decision: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday said that her party holds a “positive” view on the Union cabinet’s approval of the proposal to hold simultaneous elections, but its objective should be national and public interest. The BSP is aiming to contest the bypolls more aggressively as compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 UP assembly polls to regain its vote bank. (File Photo)

“Our party’s stand on the approval given today by the Union Cabinet to the proposal to hold simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha, Assembly and local bodies in the country under the system of ‘One Country, One Election’ is positive, but its objective must be in the national and public interest,” she stated in a post on X.

Mayawati will hold a meeting of all party office-bearers on Thursday to review preparations for UP assembly bypolls to 10 seats expected by the yearend. She will also take stock of the progress of work assigned to different people to enhance the party’s organizational and public outreach.

The party functionaries informed that Mayawati will hold the special meeting at the state office at 12, Mall Avenue from 11am. The BSP chief will take feedback from party workers over the selection of candidates, as per a release issued by the BSP office.

“She will also address issues like confusion in giving tickets to candidates and denial of tickets to stalwarts in the recently concluded LS polls,” said a senior party functionary.

The BSP is aiming to contest the bypolls more aggressively as compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 UP assembly polls to regain its vote bank.

In four decades of its political journey since its inception on April 14, 1984, BSP has been going through a major crisis to regain its credibility after poor performances in the previous general and assembly elections. The BSP chief had re-announced her nephew Akash Anand as a national coordinator in June after restricting him from campaigning after the third phase of LS polls earlier this year.

Mayawati also expressed serious concerns over the “rising” trend of using bulldozers for demolitions, saying it does did symbolise a just rule of law. She also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the “ethos” of the Constitution.