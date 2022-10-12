Calcutta HC orders SIT probe into Oct 8-9 communal violence in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the communal violence in which some people were injured in Kolkata on the intervening night of October 8 and 9, said lawyers who represented the state government.

The state government told the high court that 45 people have been arrested in connection with five cases registered by the Ekbalpur police for violence in Mominpur area.

Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy ordered the SIT probe on a petition by a West Bengal leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nabendu Kumar Bandyopadyay, who sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Lokenath Chatterjee, one of the lawyers representing Bandopadhyay, said members of the scheduled caste community were targeted and the miscreants ransacked the Ekbalpur police station as well.

In its preliminary report, the government said that three of five criminal cases registered by the police relate to offences under the Explosive Substances Act. Police seized 19 crude bombs and some weapons during the raids that followed the violence.

The government also said that a report has been sent to the central government about the cases which will decide whether the case should be transferred to the NIA.

The judges ordered that the Ekbalpur police station will no longer carry out any investigation in the case and that an SIT should be formed by the state police chief and the Kolkata police commissioner.

The court also told the government to preserve all evidence, including video footage, and take remedial measures to ensure communal harmony in the affected zone. Local residents were also directed to cooperate with the government.

The case will be heard again when the court reopens after the puja vacation. The government will have to file a report on steps taken to compensate and rehabilitate the affected families, the bench said.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that remedial measures have already been taken.

“Complete normalcy has been restored in the area. The affected shops have reopened and compensation has been given to the families whose homes were damaged. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in force since October 10. We have arrested 45 people so far. There was no death and nobody suffered any serious injury,” said Goyal.

“We urge the local people to contact the police immediately if they face any problem. They can call up the police helpline or visit the police pickets that have been set up,” he added.