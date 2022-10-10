BJP's Suvendu Adhikari seeks CRPF deployment in Bengal after violence reported

West Bengal's leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote a letter to union home minister Amit Shah demanding the deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence. The BJP leader, in the letter, mentioned that the “CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire.”

In the letter, Adhikari also claimed that “some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station”.

“The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalized by hooligans and anti-socials,” he mentioned in the letter. “The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district. At that time, the violence spread across West Bengal, especially in the Nadia and Murshidabad districts,” he added.

“I apprehend that, as the West Bengal government is reluctant to act against the perpetrators this time as well because they belong to a certain community, this time too this may flare up and start to spread across the state resulting in loss of lives and property; both public and private. The state government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons who have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station. If morning shows the day, then the day definitely is gloomy,” the letter read.

Adhikari posted a copy of the letter on Twitter and said, “I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has been detained by the police at Chingrighata while on the way to Mominpur, reported news agency ANI. State Secretary Umesh Rai and BJP leader RK Handa have also been detained at Lalbazar Central lock-up in Kolkata, reported ANI.

Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Mamata Banerjee and said, “Shame Shame !!! In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can't stop BJP.”

BJP's social media head Amit Malviya on Sunday late night posted a video of the violence in West Bengal's Mominpur area. According to him, communal violence erupted between two communities. In the video, people can be seen vandalizing vehicles and pelting stones.

Slamming the ruling TMC government in the state, Malviya said, “On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on a rampage.”