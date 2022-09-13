'Over 200 BJP workers injured': Suvendu Adhikari on party's 'Nabanna Cholo' protest
Parts of Bengal turned into a battlefield as BJP activists clashed with the police during the protest march. Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the melee.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that more than "200 workers" were injured during the party’s ‘Nabanna Cholo’ protest which turned violent in Kolkata on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Adhikari was detained in Kolkata while he was trying to visit Santragachi during the party's massive protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government (TMC).
“Many (BJP) workers' hands and feet were broken, and over 200 people were injured. We are going to fight back. The BJP will call a press conference and reveal the party's next programme," Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Kolkata Police had set massive barricades near the state government's new Secretariat in Hastings. The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators who attempted to breach the barriers that had been up at various spots across the city and its surrounding areas.
The police in Santragachhi were pelted as they chased away the demonstrators. As the protestors were prevented from continuing further, a police kiosk was vandalized.
Life in the city was affected by the protests, with normal citizens facing huge inconveniences on the thoroughfares, many of which had become chaotic.
Price rise: Punjab brick kiln owners suspend sales in protest against Centre
Punjab brick kiln owners are observing a six-day strike since September 12 against the Centre for increasing the goods and service tax on bricks from 5% to 12% besides a sharp hike in coal prices. The Punjab brick owners' association has announced that sales at all 2,700 brick kilns across the state will remain completely suspended during the strike.
23 ABVP members start hunger strike at PU
As many as 23 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad started a hunger strike at the Student Centre (Stu-C) of Panjab University on Tuesday demanding fulfilment of their demands including appointment of regular teachers. ABVP's PU president Amit Punia said, “Many departments of the university have mostly guest faculty, resulting in deteriorating quality of education.”
Trust not meant to rehabilitate politicians, says HC as it dissolves Saibaba Sansthan committee
Mumbai Observing that the management committee for Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has been set up for public cause and not for the rehabilitation of politicians and their relatives, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday struck down the September 16, 2021 notification, by which the state government had appointed the management committee. Quoting from an earlier order, the bench noted that successive governments have made appointments on the Sansthan only out of political considerations.
Andhra model will help to manage cities better, unlike Bengaluru: YSRCP MP
Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress general secretary Vijayasai Reddy has defended the idea of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, citing the Bengaluru floods as an example. Reddy said Andhra Pradesh's decentralised model can help the government to manage cities with ease. After the bifurcation, the Telugu Desham Party government in 2014 had announced that Amaravati is the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh.
Record-breaking heat in Delhi had devastating impacts: Report
Between March and May this year, Delhi experienced five heat waves with record-breaking temperatures reaching up to 49.2 degrees Celsius, leading to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts, according to United in Science, a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organisation that was released Tuesday. “With half of Delhi's population living in low-income settlements and highly vulnerable to extreme heat, this heatwave led to devastating socioeconomic and public health impacts,” said the report.
