'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest
Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat ‘Nabanna.’ The Bengal unit of the BJP has also shared video footage of police thrashing BJP workers.
Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea".
Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat ‘Nabanna.’ "Chief minister Mamata Banerjee does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. The BJP is coming," news agency ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.
The Bengal unit of the BJP has also shared video footage of police thrashing BJP workers. A 42-second video shows a police personnel purportedly thrashing a man as he tries to defend himself.
“Look at the actions of the police, the lapdogs of Mamata and her party! Does the police have the courage to slap corrupt TMC officials like this? The police is now a cadre of the corrupt party,” BJP Bengal posted on Twitter.
Also Read | BJP will be back in Himachal, CM Jairam Thakur brushes aside Cong, AAP challenge
The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police has also put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat.
Earlier, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police outside the Raniganj railway station as they tried to leave for Kolkata to take part in the protests.
-
‘Cab drivers go to highway and then extort money’: Netizen tells his story
A financial modeling and valuation analyst, Ayush Agrawal, booked an Ola cab Tuesday morning to go from a hotel to the Bengaluru airport. He got in, gave the driver the OTP and settled in for the ride. What he did not know was that the driver had not entered the OTP. Instead, he waited till they were on the highway to stop the car and ask for the fare in cash.
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
-
CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Yeida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
-
Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram's Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said the Gurugram Police's public relation officer, Subhash Boken. Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action.
-
Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Minister Prabhu Chavan conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday. All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics