'Mamata turned Bengal into North Korea': Suvendu Adhikari during BJP protest

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, who was detained by the Kolkata Police ahead of the BJP's ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march, on Tuesday slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for enforcing dictatorship and said she has turned the state into "North Korea".

Adhikari was among several BJP leaders detained on their way to the secretariat ‘Nabanna.’ "Chief minister Mamata Banerjee does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal. Police will have to pay for what it is doing since Monday. The BJP is coming," news agency ANI quoted Adhikari as saying.

The Bengal unit of the BJP has also shared video footage of police thrashing BJP workers. A 42-second video shows a police personnel purportedly thrashing a man as he tries to defend himself.

“Look at the actions of the police, the lapdogs of Mamata and her party! Does the police have the courage to slap corrupt TMC officials like this? The police is now a cadre of the corrupt party,” BJP Bengal posted on Twitter.

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata. The Kolkata Police has also put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat.

Earlier, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police outside the Raniganj railway station as they tried to leave for Kolkata to take part in the protests.