Video | Clashes during BJP's Nabanna march, supporters use boat to reach secretariat
Security arrangements were beefed up in Kolkata with heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat.
BJP supporters from across West Bengal arrived in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat)- one of the party’s biggest campaigns since its 2021 poll defeat - to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government. A group of BJP workers were also seen using a boat to cross Tribeni river, Hooghly, to reach Nabanna as barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with the state secretariat building.
The BJP had booked three trains from north Bengal and four trains from south Bengal to bring party members and supporters from across the state to the capital and Howrah for the march. However, the buses carrying the workers, on their way to Kolkata to participate in the march, were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas.
Earlier in the day, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers left for Kolkata to take part in the protest.
Security arrangements were beefed up in Kolkata with heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat. Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city, reported PTI quoting police.
"With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths," BJP leader Abhijit Dutta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The Kolkata Police also detained the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee while they were trying to visit Santragachi. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was also arrested.
-
Mumbai Police spread traffic awareness with a 'Brahmastra' twist
Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared new traffic guidelines with a 'Brahmastra' twist to it. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a post, which they captioned, "Junoon' & 'Raftar' can put your 'Universe' at risk. Driving safe is the biggest 'Astra' forever. "The caption indicates towards Mouni Roy's character Junoon in 'Brahmastra' and his evil colleague Raftar who tries to destroy the Universe in the film.
-
Bengaluru civic body continues demolition of illegal constructions | Watch
After floods created havoc in parts of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday continued its anti-encroachment drive to raze illegal structures that were built on the stormwater drains in several areas of the Mahadevapura zone which were allegedly causing flooding. On Tuesday, a few residential buildings in the Munnekollal area near Mahadevapura, which are on the list of encroached wetlands, were demolished, and the drive will continue for the next few days.
-
Protest march in Almora to seek justice for Dalit man killed in hate crime
Scores of people in Uttarakhand marched through Almora district on Monday to protest the killing of a Dalit by relatives of her upper caste wife who were against their marriage. Activists of Dalit rights group Bhim Army and several groups such as Shilpkar Sewa Samiti and Pragatisheel Ekta Manch participated in the march. Jagdish Chandra, 38, was killed on September 1 in Bhikiyasen of Almora district for marrying an upper caste woman Geeta.
-
Gurugram’s Leela hotel bomb scare declared hoax by police
A phone call Tuesday warning of a bomb at Gurgaon's Leela Hotel - located at the Ambience Mall in Sector 24 - proved to be false, officials said, adding that it had been traced to a 24-year-old autistic individual. Police said the caller had Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and was receiving treatment at a hospital in Sector 47. Police swung into action around 11.30 am with bomb disposal and canine squads swiftly deployed.
-
Chopper carrying Kamal Nath lands on college ground amid heavy rain
A helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and two other Congress leaders made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of a college in Sehore - about 35 km from state capital Bhopal - due to bad weather. A party spokesperson attributed the emergency landing to non-stop rains in the area. The former Madhya Pradesh CM was on a day's tour Indore and Agar Malwa on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics