BJP leaders detained, cops fire tear gas, vehicle torched during massive protest in Kolkata
Thousands of BJP supporters from across the state started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's ‘Nabanna Cholo Abhijan’.
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday detained leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee while they were trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP's massive protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. The police also arrested state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar arrested.
They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.
Thousands of BJP supporters from across the state started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's ‘Nabanna Abhijan’.
Here are top updates on BJP's ‘Nabanna Cholo Abhijan’:
> The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata when they were leading the Nabanna Cholo Abhiyan. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.
> The Kolkata Police has put up heavy barricading at Hastings near the state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of the BJP's march.
> The police had to resort to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters near the Howrah bridge as they clashed with the security officials.
> A police vehicle was also torched in Kolkata.
> Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata Banerjee is scared and ran away after seeing the strength of the people gathered here. “Only 30 per cent are here today, some of the rest were detained yesterday,” he said.
> Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out between BJP workers and Police outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in the march on Tuesday. The police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj.
> Buses carrying BJP workers, on their way to Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march, were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas.
> Several roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the police have turned the 5-kilometre radius around Nabanna into a fortress.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials
Officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have estimated that Ghaziabad city should be allocated 150 low-floor air-conditioned electric buses (e-buses) even as they said that the state is about to receive 2,000 e-buses in the next few months. Ghaziabad city at present has a fleet of 30 e-buses which have been in operation on three routes – Kaushambi to Modinagar, Loni to Old Bus Stand and Dilshad Garden to Masuri.
-
CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida to fund GB University
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the air over funding of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida by ordering that all the three authorities — Yeida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) — will pool in funds to run the university. The decision was taken at a review meeting on Sunday evening. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority have been funding the university since it started operation.
-
Guests, staff evacuated from Gurugram hotel after bomb hoax call
At least 700 guests and staff were evacuated from a prominent hotel in Gurugram's Sector-24 after a bomb hoax call at 11.45am on Tuesday. Police said the caller was traced and found to be suffering from a mental condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. “The suspect is around 24,” said the Gurugram Police's public relation officer, Subhash Boken. Assistant police commissioner Vikas Kaushik said sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts were pressed into action.
-
Karnataka to enforce Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act soon
The Karnataka government is chalking out an idea of training police sub-inspector level officers to prevent animal cruelty and to enforce the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Minister Prabhu Chavan conducted a meeting with the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board at Pasupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, Bengaluru on Monday. All officers and veterinarians of the department are working hard to prevent cow slaughter. On the same occasion, Minister Prabhu Chavan congratulated the new members.
-
Two agencies engaged for e-waste management in Ghaziabad city
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has engaged two private agencies to collect and properly dispose of electronic waste (E-waste) from households in 100 residential wards, in accordance with provisions of the E-waste Management Rules. Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of E-waste so far. City health officer, Mithilesh Kumar added that there is no estimation of E-waste generation in the city available with the corporation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics