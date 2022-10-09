On Owaisi's condom comment, BJP says he has become 'bayan purush'

BJP on Sunday countered Owaisi's population jibe and said that the AIMIM chief has become the ‘bayan purush’ who wants to create a controversy through his statements. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said a low population is beneficial for society; the more the population grows bigger the problem it creates. On Saturday, Owaisi took a dig at RSS chief's Dussehra comment on 'community-specific population' and said Mohan Bhagwat will never speak on the 'fact' that Muslims use condoms the most.

Allaying population concerns expressed by the RSS chief, Owaisi in his public address said the Muslim population is not growing. "Muslim population is not increasing. Don’t have any tension about that. Our population is declining... Muslims’ children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it,” Owaisi said.

In his Dussehra speech, Mohan Bhagwat expressed his concern over India's population and said that the country should have a population policy which will be applicable to all communities equally. Referring to China's one-child policy, he said China is now getting older. "With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years. Will we have enough food to feed the population?" he said.

In his address, Owaisi said in BJP-ruled states, it feels like Muslims are living in an open jail. "What happened in Gujarat? Police tied Muslim men on the pole and then hit while people were raising slogans and clapping. Is this the value of our lives?" Owaisi said. "There is more respect for the road dog than Muslims," Owaisi said.

