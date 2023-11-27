Three elephants mowed down by goods train in Bengal district: Officials

Three elephants were mowed down by a goods train on Monday morning at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Bengal’s Alipurduar district, state forest department officials said. A local resident, Ajay Lora claimed that the train was travelling at high speed. (Representative file image)

Of the other two pachyderms, one was an adult male while the third was a calf.

At least three more elephants from the wild herd crossing the tracks were injured in the incident around 7:45am, the officials added.

The train, which was travelling from Guwahati to Siliguri, hit the elephants near Sikhari Gate located between Kalchini and Rajabhatkhawa stations in Alipurduar.

Praveen Kaswan, deputy field director of the west range of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said, “All three elephants died on the spot. We have initiated an inquiry.”

A local resident, Ajay Lora claimed that the train was travelling at high speed.

“It is surprising that the train hit the elephants at a spot where the tracks are straight and there is nothing to obstruct the vision of locomotive drivers. It seems the train was travelling at high speed”, Lora said.

A forest official, on the condition of anonymity said, “A complaint will be lodged against the driver. Several stretches along these railway tracks are part of elephant corridors. All trains are supposed to slow down at these locations, according to rules.”

Many local villagers said the three dead elephants were a part of a herd that was moving from one zone of Buxa Tiger Reserve to another by crossing the tracks.

The injured elephants were spotted inside the forest, they said.