Elephant killed in train-hit incident in Nainital: Forest officials

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 05:16 PM IST

An elephant was killed in the wee hours on Thursday after being hit by a train on the Ramnagar-Moradabad route near Ampokhra in Ramnagar of Nainital.

Carcass of the elephant killed in train hit incident in Ampokhra forest range. (HT Photo)
This is the second such incident of elephant death due to a train-hit incident within three days reported form the state.

Pradeep Dhaulakhandi, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of forest, Jaspur said, “We received information around 6am and rushed to the spot. The elephant is around 15-20 years of age. Parts of its body are safe.”

According to forest officials, they received information about a carcass of an elephant lying near the Ramnagar-Moradabad train route in the Ampokhra forest range under the Terai-west forest division around 20km from Ramnagar of Nainital district.

“I informed our senior officers about the incident as well a veterinary team was also called to the spot. The team conducted the postmortem, and we are waiting for the report. The time of the incident could not be ascertained yet,” said Dhaulakhandi.

“The spot where the incident took place is an elephant corridor. Train speeds are fixed at 30 km per hour in these areas, but loco pilots hardly follow the norms. We will initiate legal action against the loco pilots under the Wildlife Protection Act”, said SDO.

This is the second incident in three days in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, an elephant was killed in the Sitapur area of Haridwar in a train-hit incident.

The accident occurred near the Jamalpur-Sitapur railway crossing, falling in the Haridwar Forest Division.

