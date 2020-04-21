e-paper
Home / Cities / Late Bhai Nirmal Singh’s daughter cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Late Bhai Nirmal Singh’s daughter cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Daughter of Padma Shri awardee and former hazoori ragi of Golden Temple was hospitalised two days after her father died of a heart attack compounded by coronavirus

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

JALANDHAR: Jaskirat Kaur, 30, the daughter of late Padma Shri awardee and former hazoori ragi (Gurbani exponent) at the Golden Temple, Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, was discharged from Jalandhar’s Civil Hospital on Tuesday after she tested negative for Covid-19.

A resident of Lohian Khas under Shahkot sub-division in Jalandhar district, Kaur tested positive and was admitted to hospital two days after her father died from heart attack on April 2, a day after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from a trip abroad.

Kaur was treated by a team of doctors led by senior medical officer Dr Kashmiri Lal.

She was discharged after two of her samples that were tested at the Government Medical College, Amritsar, on April 17 and 19, came out negative.

Thanking the hospital staff, Kaur said they cared well for her, especially Dr Lal, who she said treated her like a daughter.

Urging everyone to take precautions against the disease, she also praised Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for making special efforts to treat Covid-19 patients.

