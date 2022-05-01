53,942 loudspeakers removed, sound level of 60,295 lowered till now: UP Police
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said more than 53,000 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state till 7 am after directions from the Yogi Adityanath government, news agency ANI reported.
“So far, till 7.00 am in the morning today, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters,” Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order, said.
The Uttar Pradesh government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24. According to the norms loudspeakers playing at a shrine should not go outside the premises. The authorities have been empowered to remove the loudspeakers if the rule is violated.
"A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought. The police have been directed to talk to the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.
The chief minister's order on loudspeakers was welcomed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. During a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray had asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa.
“Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any yogis; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails,” Thackeray said.
The Maharashtra government has said it is prepared to deal with any situation post-May 3 in the state. “The people of Maharashtra are capable of giving a befitting reply if anyone is hatching a conspiracy to hurt the pride of Maharashtra and defame it," chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Is the Eid holiday on Monday or Tuesday? Many Bengaluru schools confused
The Govt of Karnataka declared Monday (May 2) as the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, in a notification issued on Saturday. The notification is causing confusion among schools as Meethi Eid was expected on Tuesday (May 3), as per govt's previous announcement, in its list of general holidays on November 20, 2021. ICSE and CBSC boards are having their scheduled exams on Monday.
'Zomato' agent, 2 teen killed in horrific car-bike crash in Delhi's Shakarpur
Three people, including a motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato t-shirt, died and two others suffered injuries in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday. After the accident that took place in the early hours, two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the motorcycle rider is yet to be ascertained.
‘Sense of amity’: Patna temple, mosque set example amid loudspeaker row
READ MORE: 'Didn't God exist when...,' RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's question on loudspeaker row “Neither we've a problem with Azaan nor do they have an issue with Bhajan-Kirtan. We maintain brotherhood among us and often help each other,” temple chairman Kishor Kunal said. The story surfaces at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government removed as many as 45,773 loudspeakers from various places of worship during a statewide drive on Saturday.
On Maharashtra Day, CM pays tributes to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and son and state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was an organisation that showed support for a separate Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India. The state formation day is as a public holiday in Maharashtra.
Decades after SC ruling, Bengaluru vendors still await registration
Street vendors in Bengaluru are in peril and are still awaiting formal registration and demarcation, decades after the apex court ruling that allowed the street vendors across the country to do business freely until the creation of vending zones. A vendor told Deccan Herald that even the identity cards have not helped much as they have just mentioned vague locations and a few cards do not even have a mention of the place of business.
