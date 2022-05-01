53,942 loudspeakers removed, sound level of 60,295 lowered till now: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said more than 53,000 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state till 7 am after directions from the Yogi Adityanath government, news agency ANI reported.



“So far, till 7.00 am in the morning today, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters,” Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order, said.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24. According to the norms loudspeakers playing at a shrine should not go outside the premises. The authorities have been empowered to remove the loudspeakers if the rule is violated.

"A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought. The police have been directed to talk to the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The chief minister's order on loudspeakers was welcomed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. During a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray had asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa.

“Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any yogis; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails,” Thackeray said.



The Maharashtra government has said it is prepared to deal with any situation post-May 3 in the state. “The people of Maharashtra are capable of giving a befitting reply if anyone is hatching a conspiracy to hurt the pride of Maharashtra and defame it," chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON