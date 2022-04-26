UP govt sets loudspeaker volume and usage limit for places of worship: report
In the midst of a row over use of loudspeakers for religious activities in Maharashtra, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a new set of rules for the use of loudspeakers by places of worship, Live Hindustan reported. The Yogi Adityanath government has issued an order for places of worship - from all religious communities - to the loudspeakers at controlled volumes. According to the new guidelines, loudspeakers playing at a shrine should not go outside the premises. If the said order is violated, the authorities will have a right to remove the loudspeaker from the place of worship in question.
The government has also ordered law enforcement officials to conduct a weekly review of the compliance with the rules at the district level and send a first such report by April 30.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the controversy sparked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, the state government said it would discuss the issue with the centre. "It was decided in the meeting that a delegation will meet the central government and hold discussions over a solution to this issue (loudspeaker row in the state)," state minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters on Monday.
The decision to limit the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes by the UP government comes as several states reported incidents of violence during the religious processions on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.
In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire were reported on April 16. Eight police personnel and a civilian were injured in the clashes that took place on Hanuman Jayanti. As per the latest information, over 20 accused, including a man who opened fire and another who supplied the weapon, have been arrested by the Delhi Police.
-
Overcharging cabs, no trains or metro: Commute to airport a recurring nightmare
Going to and coming back from the airport is becoming a recurring nightmare for Bengalureans. Despite its size, getting to the Kempegowda International Airport is becoming a Sisyphean task for commuters. A lack of rail connectivity to the airport is making life particularly difficult. The South-Western Railway is running just one train to the airport from the city while BMTC is operating only 85 bus services.
-
Karnataka Health Minister sets target to make state Malaria free by 2027
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday asked the Health Department officials to take it as a challenge and make the state Malaria free by 2027, three years before the Union government target of 2030. The state Health Minister also said that hygiene and cleanliness are key to preventing Malaria infections. He also pointed out that private doctors practising in rural areas must be involved in the fight against Malaria.
-
Probe into Bengal student leader’s death unsatisfactory, Calcutta HC told
Kolkata: The probe of a Special Investigation Team into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan is unsatisfactory and should be handed over to another agency, the Calcutta high court was told on Monday. It took cognisance of the case on February 21 on lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya petition two days after Khan fell to death from the second floor of his home in Bengal's Howrah district.
-
One dead, 2 injured after huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar
A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area. At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours. There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
-
Bengal teen who set herself ablaze succumbs
A 15-year-old girl who had set herself on fire on April 14 at Maynaguri in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district following threats from a man who allegedly tried to rape her in February, died in hospital early on Monday morning, police said. The Class 8 student escaped the alleged rape attempt on February 28. The main accused, Ajay Roy said the family began facing threats after lodging a police complaint in March.
