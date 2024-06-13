Sanjeev Balyan’s aide sends Sangeet Som 10 cr defamation notice

The ongoing war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sanjeev Balyan and Sangeet Som seems to have intensified after a press release on the alleged letter head of Som was circulated in which multiple corruption charges were levelled against Balyan. A few days ago, Sanjeev Balyan (in pic) had alleged that some BJP leaders had openly supported the SP in 2024 LS polls. (HT file)(Sanjeev Verma/ HT photo)

However, claiming that he had nothing to do with the alleged press release circulated on Tuesday, Som, a former BJP MLA from Meerut’s Sardhana, has given a complaint in Meerut’s Lalkurti police station to probe the matter.

As per the alleged press release, Balyan purchased a land in Australia and one Sanjeev Khardu an acquaintance of Balyan and a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, was mediator in it and also a witness in the sale deed.

The release also levelled multiple charges level against Balyan regarding his business partnerships and other property and business details.

Meanwhile, refuting all charges, Sanjeev Khardu sent a legal notice to Som through his lawyer on June 12 “for tarnishing his image through derogatory and defamatory allegations against him”.

The notice sought an apology in writing withing seven days besides ₹10 crore for tarnishing his image. On June 10, Sanjeev Balyan, former Union minister and two-time MP from Muzaffarnagar, in a veiled attack on Som had alleged that some bigwigs in the party helped the Samajwadi Party (SP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls which Balyan lost to the SP candidate. On June 11, Som countered the charges.

Addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar on June 10, Balyan had said without naming anyone, “The ones who openly helped the SP in the election are still holding big positions and enjoying government facilities. Hope the party will take notice of it and initiate action against them.”