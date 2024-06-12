Blame game begins in BJP as party looks for reasons behind defeat

LUCKNOW: After a dismal performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, which led to the party falling short of a majority on its own, the party leaders put their heads together to identify the reasons for the shocking loss in the state. Sanjeev Balyan has blamed former party MLA Sangeet Som for his defeat (Sourced)

The BJP has started the process by seeking reports from candidates to pinpoint specific reasons for their defeat. The party will also seek similar reports from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

According to BJP sources, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary has constituted an internal committee to ascertain the reasons behind the loss of such a large number of seats in this Lok Sabha poll.

On the surface, everything seems to be at ease at the party headquarters in the state capital. However, the primary issue being discussed among the party’s office-bearers is the significant reduction in seats, from 63 to 33, in this general election.

Among the losses, the most disappointing defeat is that of the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, the nerve centre of saffron politics revolving around the temple town of Ayodhya.

From Sanjeev Balyan in Muzaffarnagar to Lallu Singh in Ayodhya (Faizabad Lok Sabha), BJP candidates have begun speaking out about their losses.

Balyan has blamed former party MLA Sangeet Som for his defeat, while supporters of Lallu Singh in Ayodhya have attributed their loss to the state government’s projects involving land acquisition for the New Ayodhya Township.

The three road widening projects in Ayodhya, for which houses and shops were demolished, also figure prominently in the list of reasons for the BJP’s loss in the temple town.

“A booth-wise list is being prepared, comprising villages where land is being acquired for the New Ayodhya Township project and other villages. Soon, reasons for the loss will be forwarded to the state leadership of the party,” said a senior BJP leader from Ayodhya.

In the Shravasti Lok Sabha constituency, the lack of coordination between party office- bearers of Balrampur and Shravasti is being cited as a reason for the defeat. This Lok Sabha constituency covers both Shravasti and Balrampur districts.

“Caste barriers and infighting in the local unit of the party led to the defeat,” said a BJP leader from Shravasti.

“The party will review the loss of every seat. Reports from candidates will be solicited, and the party will also conduct its own assessment,” said Ashok Pandey, BJP spokesperson.

Regarding the blame game between BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan and former party MLA Sangeet Som over the defeat, Pandey stated that such issues tend to arise when a candidate is defeated.

“RSS pracharaks will prepare region-wise reports and send them to senior office-bearers of the organisation,” said a BJP leader.