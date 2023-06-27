Criminal carrying 1.25 lakh bounty killed in police encounter by UP STF

A criminal carrying a reward of ₹1.25 lakh for his arrest was gunned down in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) team in Kaushambi district early on Tuesday morning. STF recovered one 9mm carbine and 32 bore star pistol from the criminal. (Representative file image)

The accused, Gufran, was a resident of Pratapgarh.

He had over 13 criminal cases registered against him that involved seven cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot.

He was involved in criminal activities in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts for years.

STF recovered one 9mm carbine and 32 bore star pistol from Gufran.

The reward of ₹1 lakh was declared by Prayagraj zone additional director general (ADG) on recommendation of Pratapgarh police and an award of ₹25,000 was declared by the Sultanpur police.

The STF ADG Amitabh Yash informed that the STF team led by deputy SP DK Shahi had an encounter with a gang of criminals on a deserted stretch near Kaushambi and one criminal suffered a bullet wound in retaliatory firing done by the police personnel.

He said the criminal was later identified as Gufran and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.