Notorious criminal killed in encounter in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A criminal carrying a reward of ₹1.25 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) and local police in Gulaothi area of Bulandshahr district late on Sunday night, police said. The slain criminal identified as Sahab Singh was a member of Bawaria gang. He was involved in many incidents of heinous crime, they added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar said the police received a tip-off about the movement of Sahab Singh in the district. Swinging into action, a joint team of STF and Gulaothi police station started a checking drive on the road where the criminal was supposed to come.

During the drive, the team challenged a motorcycle-borne man who opened fire on the police team and in the exchange of fire, he suffered bullet injuries. “Our three cops also sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital,” the SSP added.

“A reward of ₹1 lakh was declared for information on Sahab in a case in Gonda district and in another case, a cash reward of ₹25,000 was declared for a case in Bulandshahr. He was also wanted in six other criminal cases, including murder and loot,” he said.