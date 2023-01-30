Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP anti-terror court hands death penalty to convict in Gorakhnath temple attack

UP anti-terror court hands death penalty to convict in Gorakhnath temple attack

lucknow news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 05:26 PM IST

Abbasi attacked the security personnel deployed at the premises with a sickle on April 3 last year. Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured in the incident. He was overpowered by the security personnel and arrested.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had attacked Gorakhnath temple security personnel with a sharp edged weapon last year.
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had attacked Gorakhnath temple security personnel with a sharp edged weapon last year.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

An anti-terror court in Lucknow on Monday pronounced death sentence to Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, convicted for attacking security staff at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon last year.

Abbasi was convicted by the ATS court in Lucknow on Saturday. According to the FIR, the Indian Institute of Technology graduate had tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 last year.

Abbasi attacked the security personnel deployed at the premises with a sickle. Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured in the incident. He was overpowered by the security personnel and arrested. The Uttar Pradesh ATS had carried out the investigation in connection with the incident.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (ADG-Law and Order), had said there could be a terror angle behind the incident. The Uttar Pradesh Home Department had also termed the incident as a part of a deep conspiracy and could be said it was a terror incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uttar pradesh
uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out