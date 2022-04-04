Man tries to breach Gorakhnath Temple security, injures two cops

A man armed with a sharp-edged weapon forcibly tried to enter the heavily guarded premises of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district on Sunday night and injured two police constables deployed there, senior police officials said.

The temple is part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The officials said the man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was overpowered by a group of security personnel after over 10 minutes during which he was injured. Later, he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Constables Gopal Gaud and Anil Paswan suffered injuries from the sharp-edged weapon on their legs.

Deputy inspector general of police (Gorakhpur range) J Ravinder Goud, along with senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada, visited the spot after the incident.

A police official privy to the investigation said the initial probe suggest that Abbasi was accompanied by somebody else, but the second person disappeared from the scene. He said the police officials are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. A detailed investigation is underway, he said.

Security of the temple premises has been tightened over an increased threat perception.