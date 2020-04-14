Ludhiana DC takes stock of arrangements at Khanna, Sahnewal, Payal mandis

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:10 IST

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal on Tuesday visited the mandis in Khanna, Sahnewal and Payal areas of the district and took stock of the arrangements made for the wheat procurement season that is to begin on Wednesday.

While interacting with the arhtiyas (commission agents) and labour in the mandis, the DC said that this time, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the farmers have to bring their produce in mandis only as per the given schedule.

He said that as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, the district administration has to ensure that there is no rush in mandis. Farmers will be issued token passes and on the basis of these tokens farmers will be allowed to bring their produce in mandis.

Arhtiyas have to ensure that the farmers bring their produce as per their given schedule, he added.

The district mandi officer has been directed to ensure cleanliness and other facilities in mandis, Agarwal said, adding that meanwhile, the officials of the mandi board have given training regarding hand washing, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and use of sanitiser to arhtiyas and farmers.

He also directed the district officials of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department to ensure that they provide ample amount of jute bags to arhtiyas well in advance.