Ludhiana doctor booked for negligence after 9-yr-old boy dies of diarrhoea

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:06 IST

Sahnewal police have booked a doctor after a nine-year-old boy in his care died of diarrhoea on Sunday, allegedly due to his medical negligence.

Ram Pravesh of Makkar Colony, father of the boy, Arjun Morya, said on November 1, he took his son to a clinic in Makkar Colony as his son was vomiting and suffering from diarrhoea. There Dr Girish Kumar, resident of 33ft Road, Giaspura, attended to the child and administered glucose.

“The doctor discharged my son in the evening, saying he is alright now. But later in the night, my son’s health started deteriorating. When I contacted the doctor, he didn’t answer his phone. On Saturday, I took Arjun to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Pravesh alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulvinder Singh, the investigating official, said on the father’s complaint, they had booked Dr Kumar under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He said the autopsy was conducted on Sunday, adding that they had started an investigation before making arrest.