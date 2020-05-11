e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Kin of deceased daily wager demands financial aid from govt

Ludhiana: Kin of deceased daily wager demands financial aid from govt

The family had raised a demand for ₹40 lakh as compensation, which was denied by the authorities.

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
On Saturday night, the victim ended his life by hanging himself after he was unable to procure ration for his family.
On Saturday night, the victim ended his life by hanging himself after he was unable to procure ration for his family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

High drama was witnessed in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Monday as the family of a daily wager, who had committed suicide, refused to cremate his body demanding financial assistance.

On Saturday night, Ajit Rai, 38, ended his life by hanging himself after he was unable to procure ration for his family. The family had raised a demand for ₹40 lakh as compensation, which was denied by the authorities.

“We will not cremate him till our demand is not met,” they said.

However, in a meeting held at Bachat Bhawan on Monday evening, the leaders of migrant labourers agreed to cremate the body after the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and senior police officials assured them that the administration will write to the state government for the financial aid.

RK Yadav, general secretary, Punjab, Samajwadi Party, said, “They have demanded ₹40 lakh for victim’s family, ₹10 lakh each for the wife, mother and two minor sons. They agreed to cremate the body after the ADC assured them that the administration will help them.”

He said, “The victim was unemployed since the lockdown was imposed and was making rounds of Focal Point police station since days to get ration. Returning empty-handed, he used to worry about his family. They were running their kitchen by borrowing ration from neighbours.”

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Balwinder Singh Bains from south constituency visited the family and demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh from the government. He said, “The process of ration distribution is not transparent as people in need are deprived of it.”

He demanded case against the police personnel who denied ration to the victim.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In