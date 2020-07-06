Ludhiana logs three Covid-19 deaths; five police personnel among 27 fresh infections

cities

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:56 IST

Three patients succumbed to coronavirus disease while 27 fresh cases were detected in the district on Monday.

The victims include two Ludhiana residents and one person from Malerkotla (Sangrur). Among the infected persons, five are cops deputed at the Dakha police station. These comprise a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables, one of whom is a woman.

Of the new cases, 22 belong to Ludhiana, two to Jalandhar and one each to Sangrur, Gurdaspur and Mansa.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Ludhiana has gone up to 1,092, while 27 deaths have been reported in the district.

The three patients who succumbed to the disease on Monday include a 55-year-old resident of Labour Colony, who died at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital here; a 43-year-old from Karimpura Bazar, who succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh; and a 52-year-old man from Malerkotla, who died at CMC Hospital here.

Twenty two fresh cases reported from the district comprise three residents of Vikas Nagar, two of Aggar Nagar and one each from Halwara village, Tungaheri village, Dakha, Jagraon, Mullanpur, Habib Ganj, Jaspal Bangar, Mundiyan Khurd, Ambedkar Nagar, Civil Lines, Koomkalan, Barundi village, Gujjarwal, Khanna, Labour Colony, Dhandra Road and Rishi Nagar.

Among the five other persons who tested positive in the district, two hail from Jalandhar and one each from Sangrur, Gurdaspur and Mansa.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “There are 534 active cases in Ludhiana and their treatment is being done in different hospitals.”

2 CONTAINMENT, 9 MICRO-CONTAINMENT ZONES DECLARED

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said two containment zones and nine micro-containment zones have been declared in the city.

The first containment zone comprises Habibganj, Sainsi Mohalla and Islamganj area while the other includes Ashok Nagar (from streets 1, 2, 3 till Khajoor Chowk). All these areas have been sealed and the departments concerned have been directed to take necessary action.

The DC added that the micro-containment zones include Samrat Colony in Giaspura, New Kartar Nagar in Salem Tabri, Basant Avenue in Dugri Phase 2, Guru Harkrishan Nagar in Giaspura, Ram Nagar street number 21 behind Sangeet Cinema in Vishwakarma Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Focal Point, Labour Colony on Gaushala Road, Sun City on Amloh Road in Khanna and Field Ganj.