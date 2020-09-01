Man bludgeoned to death in front of wife over financial dispute

cities

A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with bricks, allegedly by his relatives, in front of his wife over a financial dispute at their home in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala on Sunday evening, police said.

His wife was also injured and her clothes were torn when she tried to save his life, the police said.

The victim’s wife and son alleged that the man was murdered over a financial dispute – demanding R45 lakh that his brother, who died in July due to some ailment, had given to their relatives as a loan a few months ago.

The woman accused her in-laws of allegedly “instigating their relatives to kill them,” deputy commissioner of police (Rohni) Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

A first information report has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

“We registered a case on the woman’s complaint. Nobody has been arrested yet as the suspects are absconding,” DCP Mishra said. The names of all the people in the case -- the victims and the alleged accused -- have been withheld since disrobing and assault charges have been mentioned.

The couple’s 17-year-old son said that on Sunday, a condolence meeting was organised at his home to mark his uncle’s death. It was attended by his father’s maternal uncle, his wife, and cousins.

“During the gathering, my father asked his maternal uncle and cousin to return R45 lakh that they had taken from my uncle before his death. An argument ensued over that and the relatives left our home,” the teenager said.

Around 5.30 pm, the teenager said, he had gone to a nearby market when his father’s relatives returned with a dozen people in four different vehicles and forcibly entered his house.

“Seeing the relatives, my grandparents came out of their room and instigated them to kill my parents. They kicked and punched my father before repeatedly attacking him on his chest, face and head with bricks. When my mother went to save him, they tore her clothes and assaulted her. When my father fell unconscious, all of them, including my grandparents, fled,” the minor said.

The injured couple was admitted to two different hospitals. While the husband was declared brought dead, the woman has suffered simple injuries. Her statement was recorded, the DCP said.

“Our probe has revealed that the murder took place over a financial dispute. Efforts are on to nab the suspects. Further investigation is on,” said DCP Mishra.