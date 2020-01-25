Man fakes his death to claim Rs 1.5 cr insurance, murders friend

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:31 IST

PUNE A Mumbai-based businessman hailing from Satara murdered his friend at Bodhewadi ghat in Satara district and faked it as his own to claim insurance of Rs 1.50 crore. Satara police found the half-burnt body in the driver’s seat of a blue Celerio with head on the steering wheel on January 21 and investigations led them to the main accused in the case.

The deceased has been identified as Tanaji Awale (30), while the accused has been identified as Sumit More (30). The police have also arrested five family members of More.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, More was unable to return Rs 50 lakh loan taken from a private bank. Hailing from Man taluka in Mahimangad, More was staying with his parents in Sion, Mumbai where he was into the business of manufacturing whey protein powder. The loan was meant for expanding his business and he availed Rs 1.50 crore insurance for the said loan.

Satara SP Tejaswi Satpute said, “We found a half-burnt corpse in Bodhegaon ghat on January 21. Preliminary investigations led us to believe that the victim was Sumit More. However, later on, detailed investigations led us to the fact that it was More who staged his death and killed his friend to claim the insurance. He has confessed to the crime and is under arrest,” she said.

“Five of his family members knew More’s plan as he had narrated the plan to them,” said police.

A case has been registered against the accused at Man police station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.