Autoricksaw driver slits wife’s throat near Mumbai, stabs her to death

The accused, Kishore Phutane, surrendered to the police after slitting the throat of his wife Shubha, 49, in the afternoon.

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:22 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Palghar
Virar police arrested a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair. (Representative Image)
         

Virar police arrested a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver on Sunday for allegedly murdering his wife, as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

The accused, Kishore Phutane, surrendered to the police after slitting the throat of his wife Shubha, 49, in the afternoon.

Senior police inspector Anil Dabde said, “On Sunday morning, Phutane left for work but forgot to take his phone while leaving. After ferrying some passengers, he returned home for lunch. The children were not at home at the time.”

According to the police, when Phutane entered the flat, he suspected that another man had visited his home in his absence. “He accused the victim of having an affair and the couple entered into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the accused picked a knife from the kitchen and slit the victim’s neck. He also stabbed her several times. The victim died instantly owing to the injuries,” said Dabde.

Phutane then surrendered to the Virar police.

“He didn’t show any remorse. We visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, a report for which is awaited. We have recovered the knife used in the murder and are investigating the case further. We arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Dabde.

Phutane will be produced before the Vasai court on Monday.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:04 IST

Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
