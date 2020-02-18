MBBS interns protest for hike in monthly stipend

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:06 IST

Nearly 150 MBBS interns of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMC), Faridkot, on Tuesday held a demonstration on the institution’s premises in protest against the “meagre” monthly stipend paid to them.

Demanding a hike in the stipend during their one-year paid rotatory internship under the MBBS course on the lines of “fair work, fair wages”, the medical students also carried out a protest march.

While MBBS interns in three government colleges in Punjab are getting ₹9,000 stipend, the neighbouring states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are giving ₹17,000, ₹15,000 and ₹12,300, respectively.

The interns shouted slogans against the state government, claiming their stipend is one of the lowest among all the government institutions in the country whereas the fees are the highest. There has been no raise in monthly stipend for the last 10 years, they added.

“The fee hike in 2015 was jaw-dropping which was three-times the previous time’s,” said Dr Rahul Singla, a member of the GGSMC Students Association.

“Multiple talks, representations and protests have been held over the issue at different colleges in the state. Every time, promises have been made, but to no avail. The proposal for stipend raise has been rejected repeatedly,” he added.

“The minimum daily wages rate in Punjab is ₹325 which is more than our daily wage of ₹300. It is shamefully lower than the minimum wage of unskilled labourer and is not genuine for the services rendered by the interns,” said Dr Rajan Kumar, a protesting doctor.