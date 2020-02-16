Gzb: Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slap on Valentine’s Day

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:07 IST

The Ghaziabad police arrested a minor girl and her 19-year-old male friend on Saturday for allegedly murdering the girl’s mother. According to the police, the mother had slapped the girl when she came to know of their relationship on February 14 (celebrated as Valentine’s Day). The police said that the girl and her friend threw chilly powder into her mother’s eyes and then strangled her with a rope at their house in Brij Vihar on Friday.

The girl’s mother was a head constable with the Delhi Police. Her husband, who was in Vaishali, Bihar, at the time of the murder, returned and filed a complaint at the Link Road police station. He named the man, Jitendra Kumar, and his daughter as the perpetrators.

“On February 14, Jitendra met the girl at her house to celebrate Valentine’s Day. When her mother found out, she slapped her in anger. The woman then went to Jitendra’s house and complained to his parents. When his parents found that he was not home, the woman asked them to send him to her house when he returned,” an officer of the Link Road police station said.

The police said that Jitendra went to her house around 1pm on Friday.

“Meanwhile, the girl had spoken to Jitendra on his mobile phone and they planned to throw chilly powder into her mother’s eyes to avenge the slapping incident. When Jitendra arrived, the woman slapped Jitendra as well. After this, the girl brought chilly powder from the kitchen, which they both threw on her mother’s face,” the officer added.

After being partially blinded by the chilly powder, the woman started to grapple with them.

“Upon this, the two picked up a grinding stone and hit the woman’s face. When she fell, the two strangled her with a rope until she lost consciousness. Later the girl made up an alibi and called her neighbours, telling them her mother had fallen unconscious. The woman was taken to GTB Hospital but she had already died,” Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad), said.

When the police came to know about the incident, they investigated and questioned Jitendra and the girl.

“They both broke down and told us that they had been in a relationship for the past year and the girl’s mother had seen them together on Valentine’s Day. The girl’s father has given a police complaint, based on which we have lodged an FIR against both the perpetrators under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder),” Mishra added.

The girl is stated to be a student of Class 10 while Jitendra is a Class 6 dropout. They are neighbours.

“We received information about the murder from the neighbours. The police informed us of the involvement of the girl and Jitendra. We didn’t know anything and it seems that my sister found out only on Friday. The girl does not have siblings,” the girl’s aunt said.

The police recovered the rope, the grinding stone and a packet of chilly powder from the duo’s possession.