Modi govt's 'anti-Punjab' face exposed, says Jakhar

Modi govt’s ‘anti-Punjab’ face exposed, says Jakhar

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Slamming the Union Budget, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said the “anti-Punjab” face of the Modi government has again been exposed.

In a statement, Jakhar said Union cabinet has three ministers from Punjab but they all failed in getting any major allocation earmarked for the state, which is facing financial crisis due to the 10-year “misrule” of the SAD BJP government.

Jakhar said that Centre ignored the state government’s request to make provision for funds to celebrate Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary. Earlier, the Centre did not help Punjab in celebrating Guru Nanak’s 550th gurpurb, he said.

The Union Budget had no proposals to improve the condition of farmers, labourers and other weaker sections of the society, he said.

Jakhar said the country was reeling under severe economic crisis but the budget failed to address the issue.

