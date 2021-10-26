After birth certificate, Nawab Malik has another charge against Sameer Wankhede

Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday levelled yet another allegation against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the investigation into the drugs seizure case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others.

"NCB officer Sameer Wankhede through two private people in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people," Malik said, according to news agency ANI.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede," Malik added. "We demand there should be a probe."

Mutha Ashok Jain, NCB director general, said they have seen the letter. "We will take necessary action," Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

Before this, Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of extortion and said that the NCB official will lose his job within a year. On Monday, Malik posted Wankhede's birth certificate on Twitter, saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here."

After Malik's tweet, Wankhede issued a press release saying the charges levelled against him are “defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy.” “The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother,” Wankhede said in the release.

“The series of acts of Hon'ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Hon'ble Minister without any justification,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NCB started probing allegations that Sameer Wankhede, was part of a ₹25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of Aryan Khan.

The charges levelled by one of the agency’s independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, in the drug case. Prabhakar Sail has also claimed in an affidavit that the investigators made him sign blank sheets of paper.

The vigilance inquiry is headed by Gyaneshwar Singh, NCB’s deputy director general (DDG) of northern region.

Amid allegation of payoff in the drugs case, Sameer Wankhede on Monday reached Delhi. "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless," he told reporters late on Monday.

Wankhede also told a special court that he and his family members were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him.