Will Aryan Khan walk out of jail? Bombay HC to hear his bail plea today

The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear the bail application of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs raid case. Aryan Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing after a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 20 denied his request in the drugs case, later extending his judicial custody in the matter till October 30.

"We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said earlier.

The lawyer of Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant, who is also lodged in jail, said that they will move to Bombay High Court on Tuesday after NDPS rejected their applications.

According to reports, Aryan Khan's bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 and that of Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will oppose the bail of all accused in the case, including Aryan Khan, in the high court.

Aryan Khan has been in custody for more than three weeks now after his bail application in the Mumbai cruise drugs case has been rejected by both the magistrate’s court and the special NDPS court. Shah Rukh Khan met his son on October 21 at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2—where a rave party was allegedly taking place.

According to NCB officials, they seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy) and ₹1.33 lakh in cash during the raid. However, no drugs were found on Aryan Khan.

The NCB has, so far, arrested 20 people in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the NCB's investigation is underway and actor Ananya Panday was called for questioning twice last week on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan's mobile phone.