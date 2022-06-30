Aryan Khan wants his passport back
About a month after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dropped the case against Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, he moved a plea before a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) court on Tuesday seeking the return of his passport.
He filed a plea primarily in view of the fact that the NCB has not filed a charge sheet against him and five others, who were earlier named as accused in the cruise ship drugs case. Special NDPS judge VV Patil on Thursday directed the NCB to file their reply to the plea and posted the matter for hearing on July 13.
In his plea filed through advocate Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, the 24-year-old has also sought cancellation of his bail bond and a formal order, discharging him from the case.
Acting on a tip off, a team of NCB officials, headed by the agency’s then Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had on October 2, 2021, searched certain passengers slated to take a holiday cruise to Goa from the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Mumbai and their rooms booked on the cruise ship.
The agency had claimed that they had found five grams of charas in possession of Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and he and Aryan had purportedly admitted that they both were going to consume the drug on the cruise.
However, after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik raised issues about investigation in the case and the charges levelled against several individuals by the NCB, the NCB had set up a special investigation team, which eventually dropped the case against Aryan Khan on May 27.
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
Rozgar Mela:105 firms turn up, 3,860 candidates receive job offers
3,860 candidates received job offers at the Rozgar Mela organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, under the Sankalp Project, at Rajkiya Audyogik Prashikshan Sansthan, on Thursday. In all, 6,295 candidates had appeared at the Rozgar Mela and 105 companies had turned up to recruit candidates. The next Rozgar Mela will be in Saharanpur division on July 2.
Akhilesh jibes at Yogi over waterlogging in Gorakhpur
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday invoked and tweaked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in Gorakhpur soon after Yogi reached there on a visit. Akhilesh made the attack on Twitter. He first shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rain.
Showers of relief force dip in Lucknow temp, expect more rain today
The monsoon has well and truly entered Uttar Pradesh and the Met department has predicted widespread rains in UP on Friday. The state capital and other parts of the state had experienced showers from the wee hours of Thursday. Lucknow experienced 55.4 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, said Lucknow Met director, JP Gupta. Normally, the monsoon arrives in the state capital by June 20.
