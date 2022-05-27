Govt calls for action against Sameer Wankhede for 'shoddy investigation’ in drugs case involving Aryan Khan: Report
- Sameer Wankhede was on deputation to the NCB starting September 2020. His term ended December 31 and he has returned to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
Sameer Wankhede - the former Nacotics Control Bureau zonal director who conducted the op that led to Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case - faces strict action for 'shoddy work' in the investigative process, officials said Friday afternoon.
This comes shortly after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, was given a clean chit by a special NCB team re-examining his case. The team found there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Aryan Khan - whom the NCB team led by Wankhede had claimed was linked to an international drugs syndicate - and five others.
Wankhede has so far refused to comment on the anti-drugs agency's clean chit.
Sameer Wankhede was on deputation to the NCB starting September 2020. His term ended December 31 and he has returned to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
He led initial investigations into the drugs-on-cruise case - under which Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha and several others were arrested on narcotics charges.
The high-profile arrests and questions over the strength of the case kicked up a political row, with Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik levelling allegations of impropriety against Wankehede, including claims he used fake documents to land a government job.
He also said Mr Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, a claim the officer denied, and accused him of corruption amid speculation Aryan Khan's arrest was meant to extort money.
Before his NCB posting, Sameer Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was posted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
-
Bengaluru: Javed Ali's live concert on Saturday, here's how to get tickets
Popular singer Javed Ali will perform live in Bengaluru this Saturday at Phoenix Marketcity as part of the Alive India concert series. Ali is also known for songs in regional languages like Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya, Kannada Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. Ali's show in Bengaluru will be followed by another live performance in Chennai on Sunday, May 29.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut declares assets worth ₹21.14 crore
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wife, Varsha, owns 729.30 grams of gold and ornaments valued at ₹39,59,500 and 1820 grams of silver worth ₹1,30,000. He owns one vehicle purchased in 2004 and two revolvers. Raut owns three parcels of agricultural land in Alibaug. Raut also owns three non-agricultural plots in Raigad currently priced at ₹2.20 crore. Raut also owns three residential properties in Dadar, Bhandup, and Aarey Milk Colony. His wife owns one in Dadar.
-
Azam Khan gets SC relief on Jauhar University, response sought from UP govt
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by the Allahabad high court related to Jauhar University. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared before the Supreme for Khan, who took oath as an SP MLA on Monday, days after being released from jail on bail.
-
Rajasthan sports minister says ‘free me’, CM Gehlot dubs it as ‘work pressure’
Hours after Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to free him from his ministerial post, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the minister has huge work pressure and the statement could have been made under stress. Chandna's cabinet colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, offered a similarly placatory tone and said he will talk to him. “I believe the CM will talk about the matter. It is the party's responsibility to take Ashok Chandna's tweet seriously.”
-
Hemant Soren questions ED’s ‘silence’ over Jharkhand raids
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of 'official briefings' by the Enforcement Directorate on the ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam, alleging that it seems the federal agency was more interested in itself donning the hat of a journalist and a news channel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics