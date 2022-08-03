ED attaches ₹415 crore assets of 2 builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash Bhosale in DHFL-Yes Bank case
MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth over ₹400 crore linked to builders, Sanjay Chhabria and Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL)-Yes Bank fraud case. The fresh attachment orders take the total value of assets seized in this case to ₹1,827 crore, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.
Private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group, and Avinash Bhosale, the promoter of the Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and father-in-law of former Congress minister Vishwajit Kadam, were arrested by ED in the case on June 7 and June 28, respectively. Both are in judicial custody.
ED officials said Sanjay Chhabria’s attached assets included a land parcel in Santacruz worth ₹116.5 crore, his 25% equity share in his company, a land parcel in Bengaluru worth ₹115 crore, a Santacruz flat worth ₹3 crore and ₹13.67 crore in profits receivable from his hotel near Delhi airport.
Bhonsale’s duplex flat in Mumbai worth ₹102.8 crore, two land parcels in Pune worth ₹44 crore and two plots in Nagpur worth ₹17 crore have also been attached.
ED started investigating the money laundering case against former Yes Bank chief executive Rana Kapoor and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Wadhawan, on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, alleging that Rana Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan and others to extend financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Ltd for a ₹600 crore bribe given in the garb of a loan to one of Rana Kapoor’s beneficially owned companies, DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd.
According to an ED statement, once Yes Bank transferred ₹3,983 crore to DHFL as investments in its debentures and masala bonds, DHFL extended loans to Sanjay Chhabria’s Radius Group on the pretext of development of his project “Avenue 54” at Santacruz, Mumbai. ED said Sanjay Chhabria, however, also diverted the money without using it for the declared purpose.
The ED statement said Sanjay Chhabria diverted the funds to various companies linked to Avinash Bhosale. Already, Avinash Bhosale in collusion with DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan received approximately ₹71.82 crore from DHFL in the garb of providing certain services to DHFL and other entities, ED has alleged. The claimed services were never provided.
To be sure, Sanjay Chhabria also faced four cases registered by Mumbai’s economic offences wing for cheating. The last of the four cases was registered last month on a complaint by Yes Bank, which accused him of cheating the bank of ₹52 crore.
Kuldeep Bishnoi quits as Congress MLA from Haryana assembly, set to join BJP
The Haryana Congress rebel MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned from the assembly on Wednesday, a day before he is set to join the BJP. Also read: Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday Accompanied with his wife Renuka, 53-year-old Bishnoi met Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh and handed over his resignation, paving the way for the Adampur byelection.
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, may join BJP tomorrow
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Wednesday resigned from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. He is expected to join the ruling BJP on Thursday. Kuldeep after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him. Notably, his resignation will necessitate a bypoll from the Adampur seat in Hisar district.
Bollywood director’s phone snatched from Delhi’s Connaught Place
A Bollywood director became the latest victim of phone snatching after bike-borne thieves mugged him in the inner circle of Cannaught Place in Delhi on Monday night while he was booking a cab. The complainant, identified as Yogesh Ishwar Dhabuwala, told the police that he was standing at the edge of the street around 10:20 pm and was about to book a cab when two men came on a bike and snatched his phone.
Siddaramaiah's birthday bash leads to traffic congestion for miles in Davanagere
The Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic for miles on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah celebrated Siddaramaiah's' 75th birthday with thousands of loyalists coming on the streets. The party's national leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly on a visit to Karnataka to attend the party's political affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming 2023 assembly polls. Siddaramaiah served as Karnataka's CM from 2013 to 2018.
5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival. According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year's festival.
