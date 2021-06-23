Maharashtra sees another jump in its daily Covid-19 count; 10,066 fresh cases, 163 new deaths recorded in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded 10,066 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday, pushing the state wide tally to 59,97,587, and marking another significant jump from the 8,473 cases recorded on Tuesday. A total of 11,032 people also recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 57,53,290, according to the state health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the state also recorded 163 fatalities, and an additional toll of 345 fatalities were also reconciled. The death toll now stands at 1,19,303.