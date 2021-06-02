Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases rise marginally to 15,169, deaths fall to 285

Maharashtra’s daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose marginally to 15,169 on Wednesday, according to a bulletin from the health department. With this, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 5,776,184.

This is for the fourth straight day that the state has seen less than 20,000 fresh infections in a day. The number of people who tested positive on May 30 stood at 18,600, while a day later 15,077 new cases were detected. Then, on June 1, a further 14,123 people returned a positive test result.

Wednesday’s bulletin also showed 285 related deaths on the day, with the death toll rising to 96,751; there were 477 fatalities on Tuesday. The number of new recoveries was recorded at 29,270, taking the total number of such cases to 5,460,589. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 94.53%. Active cases, meanwhile, are at 216,016, according to the bulletin.

The latest positive cases were from 236,941 samples tested for Covid-19, giving a positivity rate of 6.40%. Total 35,514,594 samples have been tested thus far, giving a cumulative positivity rate of 16.26%.

Meanwhile, the state capital Mumbai also witnessed a rise in its daily cases for a second consecutive day, with its Covid-19 tally rising to 707,041 with the addition of 923 cases. 31 people succumbed to the infection on the day, taking Mumbai’s death toll from the disease to 14,880.

Among other worst-hit districts, Nagpur saw almost as many new cases as it did on Tuesday, adding 204 cases to its tally as against 203 a day ago. New recoveries were recorded at 649 while 11 more lives were lost due to the viral disease. A total of 13,419 tests were conducted as against 10,545 on June 1.

Maharashtra is currently under lockdown-like restrictions which were extended by 15 days, beginning June 1, as announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the state on Sunday night. However, a day later, Thackeray expressed unhappiness at heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai despite Covid-19 norms, also warning of stricter curbs in the city if the situation continued.