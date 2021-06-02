Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu report highest deaths in India

India's daily cases are witnessing a sharp dip and have dipped gradually in the last four weeks as the measured lockdowns in parts of the country yield results. On Tuesday, India daily cases continued their downward trend for the 54th day in a row. Nearly all states and union territories have experienced their daily count of cases decline

The country has also focussed on the inoculation of people as its key strategy to fight viral disease. As of Tuesday, The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, officials said.

The government also announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, a move widely welcomed by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.