Covid-19 LIVE updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu report highest deaths in India

The government announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, a move widely welcomed by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:37 PM IST

India's daily cases are witnessing a sharp dip and have dipped gradually in the last four weeks as the measured lockdowns in parts of the country yield results. On Tuesday, India daily cases continued their downward trend for the 54th day in a row. Nearly all states and union territories have experienced their daily count of cases decline

The country has also focussed on the inoculation of people as its key strategy to fight viral disease. As of Tuesday, The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, officials said.

The government also announced its decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, a move widely welcomed by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 02, 2021 12:37 PM IST

    Mizoram logs 235 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

    Mizoram on Wednesday reported 235 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,634, official sources said.

    The state also reported four more Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, which took the death toll to 44 on Wednesday, the state information and public relations department said in its official Twitter handle.

  • JUN 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST

    Hong Kong panel agrees to lower vaccination age to 12

    Hong Kong’s expert advisory panel on Covid vaccinations has agreed to expand eligibility to children as young as 12, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the city works to boost lackluster inoculation rates.

    The younger group will be eligible to receive BioNTech SE vaccines, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans. Still, the move is subject to final approval by the government, the person added.

  • JUN 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST

    Daily Covid-19 cases continue to recede in Pondy

    The daily Covid-19 infections in Puducherry continued to remain under the 1,000 mark as 867 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 8.47 percent. The 867 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,151 samples in all the four regions of the union territory.

  • JUN 02, 2021 11:51 AM IST

    Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death

    Arunachal Pradesh reported 370 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 27,642, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

    The Covid-19 death toll in the state increased to 116 after a woman succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

  • JUN 02, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    India records over 1.32 lakh fresh coronavirus cases, 3,207 fatalities

    India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

    The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

    The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

  • JUN 02, 2021 11:40 AM IST

    Jammu ramps up Covid-19 vaccination drive, over 4.52 lakh people vaccinated so far

    Jammu district has been rigorously vaccinating its residents against Covid-19. So far, 4,52,000 beneficiaries have been inoculated in various categories.

    As many as 3,65,000 beneficiaries above the age of 45 years have been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Jammu Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg.

  • JUN 02, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    India welcomes 15 ventilators, 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland

    India on early Wednesday received a consignment of 15 ventilators, and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland as the country combat the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

    The information about the consignment was shared by Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, through his Twitter handle.

